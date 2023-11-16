'Murtagh': Author Christopher Paolini returns with new book in 'The Inheritance Cycle' series after 12 years

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Christopher Paolini, the bestselling American author of 'The Inheritance Cycle' series, is back after a long wait of 12 years to continue the epic saga with a new book, "Murtagh".

Set in the mythical world of Alagaësia, "Murtagh" follows the titular character and his red dragon, Thorn, into the future. It delves into Murtagh's complex relationships, inner turmoil, and the choices that have shaped him into a pivotal figure in the Inheritance Cycle.

For the unversed, the four previous novels in the young adult high fantasy series -- "Eragon", "Eldest", "Brisingr" and "Inheritance" -- focussed on the adventures of a teenage boy named Eragon and his dragon, Saphira, as they struggle to overthrow the evil king Galbatorix.

The new novel "Murtagh" will take the point of view of Eragon's rival dragon rider as he embarks on a quest for redemption and with it explore themes of loyalty and the enduring battle between good and evil.

According to publishing house Penguin Random House, "Murtagh", with its rich world-building, engaging characters, and thought-provoking themes, is a masterful addition to the 'Inheritance Cycle'.

"... Even for those new to the series, 'Murtagh' serves as an entry point into the captivating realm of the Inheritance Cycle, offering a standalone narrative that also acts as a gateway to the larger saga," said the publishers in a statement.

The much-acclaimed series, which Paolini began penning at the age of 15, won him the Guinness Book of World Records title of the youngest author of a bestselling book series ever in 2011.

Notably, Paolini last wrote about the fantasy land Alagaësia in his 2019 short story- collection "The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm".

"Murtagh" is currently available for purchase across offline and online stores.