Museum highlighting J-K's history, Army's contributions opened in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) The famous Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir now boasts a new tourist attraction, with the inauguration of a unique museum showcasing the union territory's rich history and heritage, along with the Army's role in the valley's security and development.

The Gulmarg Army Museum 'Gul-A-Seum' was inaugurated by Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar on Saturday, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said in a statement.

The museum is an initiative to highlight the rich history and heritage of Kashmir along with role of Indian Army towards enhancing the security and development of Kashmir Valley, the spokesperson said.

The museum was conceptualised and constructed by the Army's Dagger Division and its Himalayan Brigade. The Army museum showcases the valour, sacrifice and enduring spirit of the Indian armed forces towards nation building, he said.

The state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to showcasing the Army's pivotal role in various wartime efforts, its contribution to national development and the rich cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The museum would add another colourful feather to the beauty of Gulmarg and would provide an opportunity to the tourists visiting the resort and help them in learning about the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The museum features an extensive collection of artefacts, documents and interactive displays through which visitors can explore the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing region's unique traditions, art and historical milestones along with the Army's engagement in the region for nation building. PTI SSB RPA