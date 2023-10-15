Museum to come up at Agroha Dham in Haryana, says Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said a state-of-the-art museum will be set up at the archaeological site of Agroha Dham in the state, offering an engaging and educational experience for visitors.

This museum will serve as a hub for preserving and showcasing the historical and cultural treasures of the region while promoting Agroha's significance as a cultural and historical destination, he added.

After paying obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on the first day of Navratri, the chief minister announced that the government will develop Agroha, along the lines of Rakhigarhi, another important archaeological site in the state.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Khattar said that the archaeological site of Agroha is historically significant as the capital of Maharaja Agrasen.

Through the development of this site, not only will it establish itself as a centre of faith, but it will also gain recognition as a prominent tourist destination, Khattar said, adding the central government has approved the comprehensive development of the Agroha archaeological site and its surrounding areas through a memorandum of understanding.

He said the excavation of the Agroha archaeological site will be done jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India and Haryana State Archaeology Department.

In August, the chief minister had communicated to Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy about the excavation efforts at the protected site, Agroha in Hisar district.

Previous excavations have underscored the site's potential, revealing evidence of five distinct cultural periods spanning from approximately the fourth century to the 14 century AD.

Khattar said more than 100 archaeological sites have been identified across Haryana and these are being developed jointly by the Central and state governments.