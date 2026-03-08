Musi river redevelopment will generate jobs, livelihood opportunities: CM

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the state government is planning to promote a 'night economy' of shops and other businesses with the redevelopment of the Musi river here.

He sought the cooperation of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in this endeavour.

"Businesses run in the old city till 12 and 1 in the night. Police restrictions are causing you inconvenience sometimes. Not only allowing you to carry out your businesses till 1 am, but the state government is planning to promote 'night economy' of businesses running the whole night by taking up development along the course of Musi river," he said.

The Musi redevelopment and promotion of 'night economy' would provide jobs and livelihood opportunities to unemployed youth and also add to the state's economy, he added.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in the Old City, renovated by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), he said the government would not leave those displaced due to Musi redevelopment to their fate but would provide alternative housing to them.

He urged Owaisi to help in the process. "If you (Owaisi) give an order to your party workers and followers, everything would fall in line," Reddy said.

He said he would ensure funds for the development in the old city.

Reddy warned that Hyderabad would lose its glory if encroachments are not removed and lakes, ponds and parks are not restored to their original glory.

He cited the example of the Bathukamma Kunta lake here, which was rejuvenated by removing the encroachments.

The government took up 99-days of action plan to improve the quality of life in Hyderabad, he added.