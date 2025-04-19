Musi river rejuvenation, metro expansion, Regional Ring Road key to T'gana's development: CM

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The proposed Musi river rejuvenation, expansion of the Metro Rail network, Regional Ring Road and Radial roads projects in Hyderabad are crucial for Telangana's development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Japan Telugu Federation during his ongoing visit to Japan, Reddy said Telangana has achieved a lot of progress in the IT and pharma sectors.

Since Telangana is a land-locked state, the government is planning to develop a 'Dry Port' with a dedicated National Highway and railway link to the Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, an official release quoted him as saying.

Telangana should "compete with the world" in achieving progress, he said.

Reddy, who said he has visited the river front in Tokyo, alleged that some political forces in the state are creating hurdles to the rejuvenation of the Musi river, which is highly polluted at present. The Musi river flows through Hyderabad.

Observing that Delhi is witnessing high levels of air pollution with educational institutions and others being forced to declare holidays in the past, he said we need to learn lessons from the situation in the national capital.

"Musi project, Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road and Radial roads are being considered the most important to the progress of Telangana," he said.

He also said the state government's plan is to invite huge investments into the state to promote industrial development and generate employment opportunities on a large scale, he said.

The CM appealed to the Telugus living in Japan to extend cooperation for the state's development and to share their ideas with the government. PTI SJR SJR KH