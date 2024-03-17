Music Academy names T M Krishna for coveted award, lauds him for using music to usher in reforms

Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) The Music Academy on Sunday named renowned Carnatic musician TM Krishna for the coveted Sangita Kalanidhi award, lauding him for using music as a tool for social reform.

The executive committee of the Music Academy, Madras at its meeting here on Sunday decided to confer its Annual Awards on artistes including Krishna, Professor Parassala Ravi, Geetha Raja and Thiruvaiyyaru brothers.

President of The Music Academy, N Murali in a press release said Krishna has used music as a tool for social reform. "A writer with analytical books on music to his credit, Krishna has received several awards for his music, his writing and his championing of social causes." The musicologist award will go to Margaret Bastin, the Principal of St Joseph's Arts and Science College for Women. Her presentations on Thevaram (Shaivite scriptures) and the works of Vallalar Ramalinga Swamigal (reformist Tamil saint) and ancient Tamil music are widely popular.

In the music category, Professor Parassala Ravi (V Raveendran Nair) and Geetha Raja will be conferred the Sangita Kala Acharya award. Thiruvaiyaaru brothers -- S Narasimhan and S Venkatesan -- and H K Narasimhamurthy have been named for the TTK Award under the same music category.

Professor Ravi has taught at several music colleges in Kerala and has authored books on mridangam. Geetha Raja is actively involved in teaching devotional music.

The Thiruvaiyaaru brothers have been the repositories of the music of the Melattur Bhagavata mela tradition.

Narasimhamurthy is a noted concert accompanist, a guru and an organiser. In the dance category, Neena Prasad will be conferred the Nritya Kalanidhi award. A top-ranking exponent and performer in Mohiniyattam, she runs the Bharathanjali Academy of Indian Dances (which she established) at Thiruvananthapuram and a centre for Mohiniyattam in Chennai.

The Sangita Kalanidhi awardee will preside over the academic sessions of the 98th annual conference and concerts of The Music Academy to be held between December 15, 2024 and January 1, 2025 and will receive the award, together with those selected for the Sangita Kala Acharya, the TTK and the Musicologist awards at the 'Sadas' on January 1, 2025.

The Nritya Kalanidhi awardee will receive the award at the inauguration of The Music Academy's 18th Annual Dance Festival on January 3, 2025. PTI VGN VGN SS