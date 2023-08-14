Music band member, event organiser booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

Pune, Aug 14 (PTI) A member of a music band and one more person were booked on Monday in Pune in Maharashtra for allegedly disrespecting the Tricolour, a police official said.

The incident took place at a musical event organised in a restaurant-bar in Mundhwa on the eve of Independence Day, he said.

"The main artiste flung the Tricolour into the crowd during the performance. He and the organiser of the event have been booked under Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act and Maharashtra Police Act," the Mundhwa police station official said.