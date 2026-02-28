Music blurs boundaries, great way to celebrate heritage: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Music can be a powerful way to celebrate heritage and collective pride with no boundaries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

He shared a video of his experience at the North East Music Festival held in the national capital recently, where he also conversed with the artistes.

Titled, 'An evening with Reble, Parikrama, Tetseo Sisters and more at North East Music Festival', Gandhi said he spent an "unforgettable evening" at the North East Music Festival - Sound Without Conflict.

"From the folk rhythms of Rewben Mashangva and the rap-rock energy of Borkung Hrangkhawl, to the harmonies of the Tetseo Sisters and the soulful strings of Taba Chake, every performance carried the depth and diversity of a region rich in tradition and creativity. Meghalaya's own rapper Reble brought high-octane hip-hop energy to the stage, and the evening culminated in a powerful blues-rock finale by Parikrama, alongside Rudy Wallang and Girish Pradhan of GATC," Gandhi said in his post.

He said the festival theme, 'Sound Without Conflict', reflected what he saw and felt: "Music, can be a powerful way to celebrate unity, heritage, and collective pride without division." He said meeting the artistes, listening to their stories, and feeling the enthusiasm of the crowd reminded him how deeply culture binds us together as a nation.

"This evening was about celebrating the North East - its people, cultures, histories, and voices. The North East, represents some of India's richest traditions, deepest creativity, and most inspiring cultural confidence, shaping our national identity in profound ways," Gandhi said.

"When we truly listen to each other and celebrate our differences with respect, we strengthen the unity that binds us as one country," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.