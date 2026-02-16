Music composer Anirudh announces own music label

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Renowned music composer and performer Anirudh Ravichander, famously known as Anirudh, on Monday announced the launch of his artist-owned music label, Albuquerque Records, marking his foray into the music business.

Taking to social media, the musician, who has been associated with many hits songs starring the likes of Vijay and Rajnikanth, said the label aims to build a comprehensive catalogue across both film and non-film (pop) music while providing a platform to nurture original voices and regional pop culture.

The composer, known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema since his viral debut with 'Why This Kolaveri Di', stated that the label represents a strategic move toward creative ownership and independence.

The label will initially release select original soundtracks from Anirudh’s film projects alongside his non-film releases.

Anirudh said he has appointed B Kaushik as the Label Head and Chief Operating Officer to lead business and operations. Kaushik, who previously headed the pop division at Sony Music India, South, has a professional association with the composer dating back to the start of his career.

In a press statement , Anirudh said the label would provide a home for his independent work while supporting new talent.

Kaushik added that the partnership comes at a time when the industry is moving toward an artist-driven ecosystem, focusing on artistic excellence and sustainable careers for musicians.