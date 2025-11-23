Music concert stopped in Kasaragod after overcrowding triggered chaos

Kasaragod (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) Police stopped a concert after overcrowding led to chaos and discomfort among spectators here on Sunday night, officials said.

The concert, featuring Malayalam singer Hanan Shaah, was organised as part of an expo at a ground near the private bus stand.

A large crowd gathered at the venue, leading to heavy congestion, and several people experienced physical discomfort, police officials said.

Even though there were police deployed in the area, the crowd became unmanageable by around 9 pm.

According to police, around 10 individuals were taken to a nearby hospital soon after the incident.

More police reached the venue and instructed the audience to disperse to prevent further issues.

However, when many refused to leave, the concert was called off, police said.

Police later resorted to a lathi charge to disperse a section of the crowd that insisted on remaining at the spot.

According to police, around 10 individuals were taken to a nearby hospital soon after the incident.