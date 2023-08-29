Music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festivities, announces Karnataka CM

Mysuru: Noted music director Gangaraju, popularly known as Hamsalekha, will inaugurate the renowned Dasara festivities in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday.

This year, Mysuru Dasara is scheduled to be celebrated from October 15 to 24.

Celebrated as "Nada Habba '' (state festival), Dasara festivities are a grand affair in the palace city of Mysuru every year, depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

The 10-day event every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms, and attracts large crowds and tourists.

"Hamsalekha wlll inaugurate the Dasara festivities," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Chief Minister had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi earlier this month and requested him to direct the concerned officials to plan an 'airshow', as was done earlier, during the Dasara festivities in October.

Stating that the renowned Mysuru Dasara festivities showcase the grandeur of Karnataka in all its resplendence, Siddaramaiah had, in a letter submitted to Singh, said the entire country is privy to the glorious history and traditions of the state through these celebrations.

During the 2017 and 2019 Dasara festival, a special airshow exhibited by the Indian Air Force at the TorchLight Parade Ground in Mysuru had enthralled tens of thousands of tourists and Kannadigas, it was noted.