Music festival organiser booked for cheating Navi Mumbai resident

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) The organiser of a music festival was booked for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai man of Rs 63 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

The FIR, under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating and criminal breach of trust, was registered against Vivek Ravi Raman (organiser of Festivina music festival) on Wednesday, the Nerul police station official said.

"As per the complaint, the accused took Rs 63.50 lakh from the victim between March 21 and April 5 last year to organise a music concert in Mumbai's BKC area. However, the victim did not get the 35 per cent profit he was promised by the accused. No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM