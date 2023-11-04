Music festival pays tribute to santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Sixth-generation sarangi player Murad Ali Khan, Kathak exponents Deepak Maharaj and Ragini Maharaj -- son and granddaughter of Birju Maharaj -- and vocalist Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bhimsen Joshi, are among the renowned artistes performing here at the ongoing 19th edition of the 'SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan'.

Advertisment

The three-day festival, currently underway at the Kamani Auditorium, is a tribute to the late santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori.

The music festival is organised by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa) in collaboration with IndianOil and IFFCO.

"SaMaPa has played a pivotal role in nurturing and showcasing young artistic talent along with eminent artists from all corners of India through its path breaking and well curated events like SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan ensuring that our vibrant cultural heritage continues to thrive and inspire audiences of all age groups," said santoor player and composer Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori.

Advertisment

Abhay, on the occasion, will be presenting 'Raga Bhajaneshwari' -- a new raga dedicated to his father and guru the late Pandit Bhajan Sopori.

Other established and emerging Indian classical music artistes performing at the event include Shashwati Mandal (vocal), Ankush Nayak (sitar), Ajay P Jha (mohan veena), Subhra Guha (vocal) and the vocalist duo Prabhakar and Diwakar Kashyap, famously known as 'Kashyap Bandhu'.

It also features musical performances such as 'Swarlaya Samwad' (Bhartiya Ke Durlab Vadya – surbahar and sursingar) with Pandit Vijay Shankar Mishra (coordinator), Shyam Rastogi (surbahar and sitar) and Joydeep Mukherjee (sursingar and sarod).

Advertisment

Besides musical performances, the festival will also host the coveted 'SaMaPa awards' -- the exclusive national level honours pertaining to Jammu & Kashmir.

The different category of awards this year includes SaMaPa Vitasta Samman, SaMaPa Kala Vardhan Samman, SaMaPa Nund Rishi Samman, SaMaPa Acharya Abhinavgupt Samman, SaMaPa Sangeet Tejasvi Samman and SaMaPa Yuva Ratan Samman.

The festival will come to a close on Saturday. PTI MG MAH MAH