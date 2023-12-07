Music festival to celebrate 84th anniversary of Bhaatkhande Sangit Vidyalaya

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Promoting new talents to bring in interesting innovations to age-old music traditions, Bhaatkhande Music Festival will see around 70 students performing on a range of musical acts from Hindustani classical, kathak, to tabla and flute recitals.

Celebrating 84th anniversary of the Bhaatkhande Sangit Vidyalaya, the festival will kickstart at the India Islamic Cultural Centre on Saturday. It will showcase the wide assortment of talent that the academy has attracted over the years -- from four-year-old children to 65-year-old senior citizens.

"I am delighted that Bhaatkhande music festival is holding its 84th year celebration on 9th December this year and it's a matter of great happiness and honour for me to be a part of it as a guest of honour.

"It is extremely important to preserve the sanctity of our remarkable classical music legacy. And the Bhaatkhande Sangit Vidyalaya is doing precisely that and I am greasy looking forward to the evening and request all those who are interested in music and our musical tradition to please join," said former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma, who will be the guest of honour at the event.

Students strumming together a special orchestra piece on the soulful morning raag, 'Raaga Ahir Bhairav' and young students of the academy singing 'Hori' -- one of the many forms of light classical music traditions of Hindustani music sung on Holi capturing its joyous and playful spirit -- are among the mahy highlights of the event.

Also, students as young as six will be performing kathak recitals on a melody sung by a famous alumnus of the institute, singer Neeti Mohan.

Bhaatkhande Sangit Vidyalaya, an institute in Qutab Institutional Area, has been working towards promoting Hindustani classical music and its healing properties for the last eight decades. PTI MG RB RB