Music firm CEO 'abducted' from his office over monetary dispute, rescued after police chase

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) A 36-year-old Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Mumbai-based music company was allegedly "abducted" by unidentified persons from his office on Wednesday afternoon, but was rescued later after a chase by police, an official said.

According to the Aarey police station official, some unidentified persons barged into the CEO's office situated in Chintamani Classique complex in suburban Goregaon and took him along with them after allegedly using the names of a political leader and a person with whom he has a financial dispute.

The "kidnappers" left in two cars along with the victim. An office staffer immediately dialled the police control room and informed about the incident, he said.

Police swung into action and started chasing the vehicles, which they managed to stop at Dahisar (East), the northernmost suburb of Mumbai, after a chase, said the official.

All the car occupants, including the CEO, were brought out. During interrogation, the music company executive said a financial dispute was going on between him and them. After sometime, others left the spot in the cars, while the CEO was brought to the Aarey police station, he said.

Another official said they were verifying the details and information provided by the Chief Executive Officer, but no FIR (first information report) was registered yet. PTI ZA RSY