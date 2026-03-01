Music in India weaves millions of hearts into one shared rhythm: Vice Prez

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 1 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said music in India is a powerful thread that weaves millions of hearts into one shared rhythm.

He addressed a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ganashram, a music-spiritual centre. It is an initiative of the Kuriakose Elias Service Society at Nadathara here.

"Bharat has its own rich tradition of music dating back thousands of years. Music of Bharat is a spiritual journey, a meditation, a prayer and a celebration of life. Music in India is a powerful thread that weaves millions of hearts into one shared rhythm," Radhakrishnan said.

When speaking of Bharat, "we speak of an ancient civilisation whose soul finds its purest expression in music".

"From the hymns of the Vedas to the emotional outpourings of saints, music has flowed through our civilisation like the holy Ganga, pure, powerful and life-giving," he added.

He said the sacred chants of the Sama Veda are among the earliest foundations of structured music in the world.

"In the temples built by the Chola kings, we can see living testimony to the musical culture of ancient South India. This proves that Bharat's musical heritage is as ancient as time itself," he said.

Radhakrishnan noted that India has a wide variety of musical traditions.

He said that classical musical traditions—Hindustani in the North and Carnatic music in the South—are profound systems of sound, enriched by great masters over the centuries.

"The immortal compositions of Thyagaraja continue to elevate hearts. The genius of Tansen echoes through history. The divine voice of M S Subbulakshmi carried Indian music to the global stage, while the sitar of Ravi Shankar mesmerised people across continents," he said.

Whether Western or Indian music, there are only seven notes worldwide.

"Each of the sapthaswaras resonates with emotions within us. A soothing raga can calm anxiety, a devotional composition can uplift the spirit, and a vibrant melody can energise the mind," he said.

The V-P added that music regulates breathing, steadies the heartbeat and reduces stress.

Individually, each musical note has its own identity, but together they create melody.

"Likewise, human beings too can create harmony when aligned with a higher purpose," he said.

He said Ganashram would help people find peace and noted that the institution is managed by people of all faiths and that legendary singer K G Yesudas is associated with it.

"I appreciate Ganashram for bringing people of all faiths under one spiritual umbrella through music and meditation. When seven notes align, they not only create music but also awaken souls," he said.

He said the purpose of prayer is to attain peace of mind and self-regulation.

"Yoga and music help us move closer to God with better concentration," he said.

Radhakrishnan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has received international recognition.

"Today, yoga has become a symbol of India's soft power, acting as a bridge connecting nations beyond politics and boundaries," he said.

Indian music reflects the ancient philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," meaning the world is one family.

He said the importance of melody and music in today's fast-moving and stressful world is more relevant than ever.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Higher Education Minister R Bindu also spoke on the occasion. PTI TBA TBA SA