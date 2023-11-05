Music maestro Bhupen Hazarika remembered on death anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) From laying flowers in his memory to singing his songs, tributes flowed across Assam for music maestro Bhupen Hazarika on his 12th death anniversary on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recounted how Hazarika's creations showed that art can be used to bring in social change.

"My solemn tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji, on his punyatithi," Shah wrote on X.

"Bhupenda's creations exemplify the best of our culture and also set the precedent of how art can be best put to use to usher in social change. The maestro's creations will continue to serve as a message for generations to create a fair and equitable society," he added.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, in a post on X, wrote: "Like the ever-flowing waters of the Burhaluit, may the words of love, unity and harmony of Sudhakontho echo in the heart of every Assamese." Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tribute on the micro-blogging site.

He wrote: "Through his songs of humanity, Dr Bhupen Hazarika had enlivened the masses. Travelling from the banks of the Luit to the different corners of the world, he had lent a unique identity to Assam's songs and culture." "The compassionate voice of Bhupen Da will forever remain in our hearts," he added.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in his tribute, said the songs of Hazarika carried the essence of new hope, brotherhood and harmony.

"The Bard of the Brahmaputra's multifaceted talent and contributions has greatly enriched our culture & thoughts. Solemn tributes to the Bharat Ratna and iconic balladeer on his punya tithi," Sonowal wrote on X.

Memorial functions were held across the state, organised by the government as well as private groups.

State Cultural Minister Bimal Kumar Borah paid floral tributes at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra at Jalukbari in Guwahati.

A programme to mark the occasion was held at the venue by the state government.

The Bhupen Hazarika Sangaskritik Nyas organised a programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here, where art and quiz competitions among children were also held.

The songs of the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', as he is often called, were sung at the memorials. PTI SSG ACD