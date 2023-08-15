Music maestro Bickram Ghosh launches patriotic song Yeh Desh on I-Day

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh’s music label Eternal Sounds has launched a patriotic track 'Yeh Desh' where legends such as Hariharan, Shaan and others have lent their voice.

Ghosh, the Rhythmscape man, said he along with three partners of the firm decided to come up with an "inspiring anthem as an ode to beloved India." "We have released a soulful and inspiring song 'Yeh Desh' composed by me. Some of the finest celebrity singers such as Hariharan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Kavita Seth have lent their voice," he said on Tuesday.

"Top instrumentalists such as Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Rajesh Vaidhya (Veena), Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar) and I (Tabla) have contributed to this song. This song is our heartfelt tribute to our country and it has already garnered a lot of praise," he said.

The song has been penned by Sutapa Basu.

Earlier, Ghosh had collaborated with Pt Ravi Shankar in Full Circle, George Harrison in Brainwashed, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Taufiq Quereshi in Pulsating Drums to name a few.

"We hope the entire country and all Indians living across the globe will love our song," Ghosh said.

Apart from the 56-year-old Ghosh, Gaurang Jalan, Utsav Parekh and Mayank Jalan are the other partners of Eternal Sounds. PTI SUS MNB