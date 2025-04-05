Music university teacher accused of sending obscene messages to women students

Gwalior, Apr 5 (PTI) A group of women students of a music university here on Saturday met the Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought action against a male professor for allegedly sending them obscene text messages.

Students of the Raja Man Singh Sangeet aur Kala Vishwavidayala gave a memorandum to the SP, said Jhansi Road area City Superintendent of Police Heena Khan.

When contacted, the varsity's vice chancellor Professor Smita Sahastrabuddhe said, "Some students have made complaints to the university. An inquiry committee has been formed. It will hear both sides and submit a report. Action will be taken after the report comes in." Himanshu Shrotriya, a leader of the student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said the students filed the complaint on March 26, alleging that the professor calls them late at night and sends obscene messages on WhatsApp. PTI COR LAL KRK