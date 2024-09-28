Music world will always be indebted to her: Adityanath remembers Lata on birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid his tributes to playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 95th birth anniversary, saying the music world will always be indebted to her.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929. She died in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.

"A humble tribute to the Queen of Voice, 'Bharat Ratna' Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary! With her voice and notes, she gave new heights to Indian music. There was a heart-touching expression of emotions in her singing," Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said she will always be remembered for her voice.

"Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar ji, recipient of Bharat Ratna, National Film Award and Filmfare Special Award, on her birth anniversary! The great singer of Indian music, 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar ji, who sang more than 30 thousand songs in 36 languages of the country including Hindi, will always remain immortal in our memories," he said on X in Hindi.

An iconic roundabout in the heart of Ayodhya is named after Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, features a stone sculpture of Veena.

The sculpture, 40 ft long and 12 m high, was made by noted sculptor Ram Sutar.

The chowk, constructed by the UP government to honour the melody queen on her 93rd birth anniversary, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on September 28 in 2022.

It was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore.