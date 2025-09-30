Musical extravaganza on PM Modi' life held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other leaders attended the musical show 'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' at HITEX here on Tuesday.

The show, based on the life of the Prime Minister, drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu praised the musical's creator, poet and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, saying that PM Modi has "indeed lived his life by the credo of 'Rashtra pehle' (Nation First)." "If Atmanirbhar Bharat has emerged today as the world’s fourth largest economy, poised to become the third largest soon, it is due to the extraordinary vision, courage & foresight of PM Shri Modiji," Naidu said in a post on X.

The musical was screened in Delhi and other cities earlier.

"Hyderabad has given Mera Desh Pahle not just applause, but pure love. I felt the heartbeat of the nation in this city—every cheer, every standing ovation was a reminder that India's story belongs to every Indian," a release quoted Muntashir as saying.