Musical extravaganza on PM Modi's life held at IG stadium

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A musical show "Mera Desh Pehle-The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi Ji", based on the life of the Prime Minister was held at IG stadium here on Thursday evening.

The event, supported by Delhi government's Art and Culture department, was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi Culture minister Kapil Mishra among others.

The musical was conceptualised by Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir. It portrayed the Prime Minister's journey from childhood to his "challenging" political career and "extraordinary" leadership, a statement said.

It was a melange of musical performances, emotive storytelling, and stage presentations. Famous singer B Praak along with other artistes enthralled the audience with their soulful renditions.

The gathering also included Olympic medalists, Padma awardees, leading figures from literature and art, dignitaries from the judiciary, and prominent members of the sports and entertainment world, the statement said.

Nadda, praised the programmes as a "truly unique" experience presenting the untold and unheard episodes of Prime Minister Mod's life in a musical format.

The Prime Minister's life has always been rooted in the principle of 'Service as a Resolution' and he instills pride and dignity not only in the BJP but in the entire nation, Nadda added.

CM Gupta said, "Today's grand event has brought a wonderful opportunity to understand the inspiring journey of Prime Minister Modi's life. The people of Delhi got the chance to witness and learn about various aspects of his journey up close through it" The musical presentation gave a new artistic expression to the life journey of Prime Minister Modi and deeply inspired all those present, Mishra said. PTI VIT NB