Musical extravaganza on PM Modi's life to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other leaders would attend 'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi', a musical show based on the life of the Prime Minister, to be held here on Tuesday.

Kishan Reddy told reporters on Monday that Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Governors Bandaru Dattatreya and Ch Vidyasagar Rao would also attend the event to be held at HITEX here on Tuesday evening.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi and several Padma award recipients and prominent personalities from different walks of life have been invited for the cultural programme which is apolitical, he said.

Noting that PM Modi works with the philosophy of 'Mera Desh Pahle' (nation first), he said the musical received praise when it was screened in Mumbai earlier.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who conceptualised the musical, is a popular personality in cinema, culture and TV fields. It is heartening that the show would be held in Hyderabad, he said.