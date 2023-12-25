Musical maestros to enthrall audience at Thumri Festival

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Hosting celebrated maestros and rising stars, the three-day Thumri Festival, starting Tuesday, aims to weave tales of love and devotion while blending folk and classical influences.

Organised by the Delhi government's art and culture department, Sahitya Kala Parishad, the festival, scheduled to take place at Kamani Auditorium, promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of India's musical heritage.

"Thumri Festival is an enthralling celebration of our rich cultural heritage. We invite all the culture lovers to be a part of an event that preserves and promotes our traditional arts.

"Let us have a deep connection to our musical history as the melodic tones of Thumri weave a beautiful cultural enlightenment," said Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi's Minister of art, culture, and language, in a statement.

The gala will showcase the melodious journey of Hindustani classical music through performances by several eminent artistes and their exponential disciples.

It will open with a performance by Hindustani classical vocalist Padmaja Chakraborty, followed by soulful renditions of Banaras-style Thumri, Tappa, and Ghazal by Padma Shri awardee Soma Ghosh.

Performances by Pandit Vishwanath of the 'Kirana Gharana', Hindustani exponent Shruti Sadolikar Katkar and father-son duo Pandit Saajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra are also part of the line-up.

The classical music festival will conclude on 28 December with performances by vocalist Sushri Pooja Goswami, Carnatic musician Sucheta Ganguly and legendary classical singer Pandit Ajay Pohankar and Abhijit Pohankar showcasing the Kirana gharana's brilliance in a six-decade musical journey. PTI MG RDS RDS