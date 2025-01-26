Musical play on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life presented at UP Raj Bhavan

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) On the eve of Republic Day, a musical play 'Vishwa Swar, Atal Amar' based on the life of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was presented at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the programme was organised under the inspiration and guidance of the Governor Anandiben Patel.

In this special presentation, the inspirational life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his poems, journalism, contribution to politics, his unwavering dedication to India and patriotism were depicted in a very impressive and sensitive manner, it said.

On this occasion, the Governor said, "Atal ji's life teaches us that by adopting a positive attitude with courage, leadership, national service and humanity, we can overcome any difficulty. Atal ji's principles and his vision continue to guide us even today. His life is a proof that we should always move ahead in life with truth, morality and human sensibilities." Recalling the work done with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Governor said that his respectful and honourable behaviour even towards his opponents was the biggest characteristic of his political approach.

He always proved that politics is not just about attaining power, but it is a dedicated journey for the service of society and the upliftment of the nation, she said. PTI NAV NB NB