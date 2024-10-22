Musical play 'Rajadhiraaj' on life, teachings of lord Krishna to enthral Delhi audience

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A mega musical on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, "Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela", is set to enthral audiences here in the national capital, with shows scheduled from November 29 to December 8.

Written by award winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi and conceptualised by Dhanraj Nathwani, the production, slated to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, promises rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring live music.

“Bringing Rajadhiraaj to Delhi holds immense significance, as we are close to Krishna's birthplace and the revered land of Mathura-Vrindavan. Being in proximity to such a sacred area allows us to feel a deeper connection with Krishna, while we share his timeless stories with a broader audience.

"The success of our shows in Mumbai has reaffirmed that Krishna’s life and teachings resonate profoundly with people of all ages. We are excited to bring this unique theatrical experience to the audiences of Delhi,” said Nathwani in a statement.

The musical masterpiece ran to packed audiences at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) Grand Theatre in Mumbai in August this year.

From Vrindavan to Mathura and Vraj to Dwarka, over 180 artists bring this musical to life. The production's allure amplified by a powerful soundtrack of 20 original songs by Sachin-Jigar, blending Western symphonic elements from Budapest with Indian classical, Haveli Sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk, and Hindustani semi-classical music.

Omung Kumar’s intricate production design, and the mesmerising choreography of Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna, performed by more than 60 dancers, further enhance the immersive experience.

Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work in iconic films, brings mythical characters to life through 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes that highlight the divine playfulness, courage, and philosophical depth of the characters.

Tickets of the show are available on BookMyShow.com. PTI MG MAH MAH