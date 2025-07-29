Musical protest: Congress MLAs play flute outside MP assembly

Bhopal, Jul 29 (PTI) MLAs of the main opposition Congress on Tuesday played the flute on the Madhya Pradesh assembly premises to protest against the BJP government's 'insensitivity' to the people's problems.

Congress legislators led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar staged the demonstration before the proceedings of the House started.

Singhar told reporters that it was a symbolic protest, inspired by the Hindi saying 'playing the flute in front of a buffalo'.

The phrase means it is useless to say something to a person who is not capable of understanding it.

"The protest was against the insensitivity of the BJP government and its silence on the issues plaguing the people. The BJP government has become as insensitive as a buffalo," he said, adding that the government is not ready to listen and understand no matter how important an issue is for public interest.

The government has become "inactive" like a buffalo, and it is concerned neither about employment for the youth nor the issues of farmers, the Congress leader said.

"People are struggling with inflation, the youth are going door to door for employment, farmers are agitating for their rights, OBCs have not yet received 27 percent reservation, the promise of Rs 3,000 to `Laadli sisters' (beneficiaries of monthly aid scheme for women) has not been fulfilled, but the government is sitting with its eyes closed. It does not listen, or speak, or find a solution," he added.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav, a former agriculture minister, said they played the flute to wake up the "sleeping government." "The government is sleeping like a buffalo, that is why we tried to wake it up by playing the flute,'' said Yadav.

On Monday, the first day of the assembly session, the Congress had protested on the assembly premises over the issue of implementation of 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and transparency in caste-based census.

Accusing the government of changing its colours like the chameleon, they displayed replicas of chameleon. PTI MAS KRK