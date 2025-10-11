Musical saga portraying PM Modi's life held in GIFT City

Gandhinagar, Oct 11(PTI) The first show of ‘Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi’, a musical saga depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, was held in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, a government release said on Saturday.

The show portrayed Modi’s journey from his birthplace, Vadnagar, to his rise as prime minister, bringing global pride to India, it said.

Written and produced by lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, it was presented by actor Akshay Kumar and over 200 artists on Friday night, the release said.

“The show captured the incredible journey of Modi, from being a courageous student in Vadnagar, to leading the Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra and the Ekta Yatra to Kashmir, where he bravely hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk despite threats from separatists”, it said.

The programme also captured Operation Sindoor, the realisation of the Ram Mandir vision, and many other historic milestones, it said.

The presence of youth and social leaders in large numbers to watch this musical saga has proved that ‘Mera Desh Pehle’ is not just an ordinary show, but has become a symbol of the ideology of a new generation, it said.

The show, to be held across the country, stands as testimony to the fact that the ‘Nation First’ sentiment under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has now evolved into a movement, it said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, state ministers and prominent leaders from the industry and trade witnessed the show, the release added. PTI PD NR