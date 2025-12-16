Muskan Negi becomes first blind woman to get PhD in vocal music from Himachal Pradesh University

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) Muskan Negi did not have the help of Braille script to do her research. Yet that did not deter her from getting a PhD in vocal music, becoming the first blind woman to get the degree from Himachal Pradesh University.

Negi, an assistant teacher of music in Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV) is also the brand ambassador of Umang Foundation (NGO), dedicated to empowering specially-abled persons. She is also the youth icon of the Election Commission.

Lauding her achievement, Prof Mrituyanjiya Sharma, under whose guidance Negi completed her post-graduation, MPhil and PhD in vocal music, said her determination was exemplary and she surmounted several obstacles to achieve this milestone.

"In higher education, you cannot depend on learning material available in Braille script. Muskan pursued her studies using a laptop with a talking device and accessed e-resources through a mobile phone," he said.

Negi attributed her success to her mother Ambika Devi, father Jai Chand and other relatives, who constantly encouraged and motivated her. She also thanked her professors and others in the music department of the university.

She has won several prizes in singing at the state and national levels and was also honoured by Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan. Besides performing in several states in India, she also gave presentations in five states in the USA.

Muskan was the first blind girl to get admission in Portmore Government Girls Senior Secondary School and RKMV with the help of Umang Foundation.

Besides being an active social worker, she is also a regular blood donor, said Ajay Srivastava, the chairman of Umang Foundation. PTI BPL NSD NSD