Muslim artisans in Agra create stone portrait of PM Modi as tribute to Op Sindoor

Agra, May 21 (PTI) A group of Muslim artisans in Agra have created a stone mosaic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of respect to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that had cross-border links, officials said.

Describing the artwork, Israr, who led the team, said, "The mosaic is two-and-a-half feet tall and three feet wide. We used stones sourced from Belgium, Burma and Sri Lanka to create it. Similar to the intricate stone inlay work seen in the Taj Mahal, the mosaic has also been carved meticulously." A team of six Muslim artists completed the mosaic in 15 days, he said.

Adnan Sheikh, who commissioned the mosaic, said, "We wanted to create a memorable artwork to honour Operation Sindoor, which taught a lesson to Pakistan. I hope to get an appointment to meet the prime minister soon and present the artwork to him." PTI COR CDN ARI