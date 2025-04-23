Muslim bodies condemn Pahalgam attack; Madani says terrorism contradicts Islam's policy of peace

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisations on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind asserting that it is wrong to give a religious colour to the incident as terrorism is a "cancer" that contradicts Islam's policy of promoting peace.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the head of the All India Imam Organisation, said the imams of more than 5.5 lakh mosques in the country will give a strong message against terrorism, along with praying for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, during the Friday prayers this week.

After a meeting with the officials of his organisation and representatives of many other religions, Ilyasi said killing innocent people on the basis of religion is not only against Islam, but against humanity.

"Prayers will be offered at mosques for the innocent people who have been killed in Pahalgam and their families. During the Friday prayers, the imam will give a strong message against terrorism during his khutba (religious sermon)," he said.

"Our demand from the government is that no terrorist should be allowed to be buried on the soil of India," Ilyasi added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims' families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, a statement issued by the Jamiat said.

Madani said those who kill innocent people are not humans but "beasts".

"There is no room for terrorism in Islam. Terrorism is a cancer that contradicts Islam's policy of promoting peace. It is essential for every believer to raise their voice against it," he said.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind considers criminal acts, especially those based on religion, to be a cause of destruction for the country and its peace and security, Madani said.

While this heinous act by terrorists is causing great concern, at the same time, the common people of Kashmir are also expressing their hatred and disapproval of this terrorist act, he noted.

"The condemnation of such acts from the mosques indicates that the common people of Kashmir desire to promote peace and harmony in the region. It shows that the spirit of brotherhood, compassion and unity is strong and alive in their hearts irrespective of their religions," the Jamiat chief said.

This also indicates that the government will have the full support of the Kashmiri people in maintaining law and order, Madani added.

He asserted that it is wrong to give this tragedy a religious colour.

"Among the deceased was not only a Muslim, but according to the reports coming from there, during the attacks, local people risked their own lives to save many tourists and took the injured to the hospital. After the attack, no official assistance arrived for a while and there were no vehicles available to transport the injured. In such a situation, local residents came out of their homes and saved the lives of many people," he said.

"In doing so, they set an example of humanity. And while doing so, they did not ask anyone about their religion. The common people of Kashmir are deeply shocked and angry over this tragedy. They have expressed their feelings by holding torch marches at various places," he said.

This is a sign that the common people of Kashmir desire peace, unity and development in the region, and do not support any form of extremism, Madani said.

"Therefore, the media should avoid one-sided and biased reporting. This is not the time to fuel hatred, but rather a moment to come together to heal the wounds ... and to promote unity, love and brotherhood," he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) president Syed Sadatullah Husaini also strongly condemned the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a statement, the Jamaat president expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the tragic loss of lives and called for immediate justice.

"We strongly condemn the deadly terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. The loss of innocent lives, including foreign tourists, is deeply saddening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their grieving families. There can be no justification for such a barbaric act," he said.

It is completely inhuman and deserves absolute and unequivocal condemnation, Husaini said, asserting that those responsible must be brought to justice and given the harshest punishment.

The JIH chief stressed that no cause -- political, ideological or otherwise -- can ever justify such barbaric violence.

"This was an inhuman act that defies every moral and ethical code," he said.

He urged state and central authorities to take decisive and transparent steps to ensure justice for the victims, bolster security measures and safeguard vulnerable communities.

He also called on the civil society, faith leaders and the media to act responsibly and refrain from narratives that may further inflame tensions or target innocent groups. PTI ASK RC