Muslim bodies condemn 'targeted killing', blame right wing outfits

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 29 (PTI) The Sunni Students Federation of South India (SKSSF) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have condemned the killing of a Muslim youth on May 27 in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Addressing a press conference here, SKSSF state general secretary, Anees Kousari said the "spate of such killings" has instilled fear among the general public and threatened the livelihoods and safety of peaceful, working-class citizens.

"Abdul Rahiman was neither involved in criminal activities nor aligned with any political group. He was known for his secular values and lived in harmony with people of all communities," Kousari said.

"He was also serving as the general secretary of his local mohalla committee and was an active SKSSF worker,” he added.

The organisation has demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and those responsible for inciting hatred through provocative speeches. "This murder is a direct consequence of unchecked hate speech being circulated openly by communal elements," the SKSSF alleged.

The SDPI accused right-wing organisations of "orchestrating" the murder of Rahiman and strongly criticised the "government's silence."