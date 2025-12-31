Muslim body express concern over circulation of publicity material of Vande Mataram-themed event

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomerate of Islamic organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday expressed concern over the circulation of publicity material relating to a singing competition themed on 'Vande Mataram' by certain government departments and its reproduction in local newspapers.

"The MMU wishes to clarify that expressions and anthems carrying devotional and theological meanings rooted in non-Islamic belief systems raise serious concerns for people who adhere to Islamic monotheistic faith. Islam strictly regulates religious expressions and does not permit participation in acts that symbolically or verbally sanctify or deify any created entity," the religious amalgam said in a statement.

The MMU said in view of this well-established religious position in Islam, the amalgam has advised all Muslims to "respectfully refrain" from participating in such programmes.

"The MMU also expresses concern over local newspapers reproducing and promoting such publicity material without due sensitivity to the religious identity and faith boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir, a region historically known for respect for religious conscience and sensitivities," it added.

The MMU said that respect for religious belief and conscience is essential for social harmony and coexistence and appeals to all concerned institutions to exercise greater cultural and religious sensitivity in public communication and outreach. PTI MIJ NB NB