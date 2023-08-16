Muslim boy thrashed by group at Mumbai railway station after being caught with 'kidnapped' girl; video goes viral

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught before boarding an express train at the Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, who they claimed was kidnapped by him, police said.The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday. But no case has been registered so far in connection with the assault, the police said on Wednesday.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17 years old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, an official said."The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are waiting at the Bandra railway terminus, around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'," he said.

While bashing up the boy, they also dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

"Someone present at the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe," another official said.

After assaulting the boy, the group members took him to Nirmal Nagar police station located in Bandra East. But as the kidnapping case of the girl was registered in Ambarnath, he was handed over to the police there, he said.

An official of Nirmal Nagar police station said since the incident of assault occurred in the railway station premises, the GRP was informed about it for a probe. "We have made a station diary entry in connection with the incident," he said.

An official of the GRP's Bandra unit said, "We have identified the assaulted boy and contacted his family members. We have asked them to lodge a formal complaint with us against those who attacked him so that we can register a case and initiate a probe." The people who assaulted the boy can be clearly seen in the video, he said. PTI ZA NP