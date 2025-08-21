Muslim cleric arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old boy in Haridwar

Dehradun, Aug 21 (PTI) An imam of a mosque in Haridwar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy and threatening to kill him, police said.

Police acted on the complaint of the minor's father and the accused, Nasir, was arrested.

According to the complaint, Nasir took the boy to his room in the mosque and allegedly sexually assaulted him and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about it.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Nasir under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.