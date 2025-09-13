Muslim cleric arrested in UP for speech inciting hostility between communities

Ballia (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A Muslim cleric was arrested on Saturday after a video of his speech allegedly aimed at creating hostility between different communities surfaced on social media, a police official said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Rasra area, Alok Gupta, said the video surfaced on social media on Friday, prompting an investigation by the police.

The probe revealed Shahabuddin, a cleric at the Jama Masjid and a teacher at the government madrassa in Sariyaw, delivered a speech at the Padsera Judan Dargah on September 5 aimed at creating hostility and inciting violence between different communities, the officer said.

"Shahabuddin is also accused of using objectionable words to provoke a specific caste, which has led to anger among various communities," he said.

Gupta added that a case has been registered against Shahabuddin at the Nagra police station, and he has been arrested. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD