Muslim cleric booked under anti-conversion law

Ghazipur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Police have registered a case here against a Muslim cleric on charges of molesting a woman and exerting pressure for religious conversion.

Citing the FIR, police sources on Sunday said that a woman from a village in Ballia district has alleged that she had come to Maulvi Shan Ahmed in Mata village with her husband on March 18 this year for 'jhaarh-phoonk' (exorcism).

During the ritual, Ahmed took her to a room and engaged in obscene activities with her. When she protested, Ahmed exerted pressure on her to accept Islam and threatened to kill her and her family if she did not agree to it, the women alleged.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman on October 4, a case was registered against the 'Maulvi' under sections 295A (insulting a religion), 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, according to Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja.

He said that the matter is being probed and necessary action will be initiated against the accused. PTI COR NAV RT RT