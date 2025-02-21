Muslim cleric held for inciting mob attack on police station in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 21 (PTI) A Muslim cleric was arrested for allegedly making a provocative speech that incited a mob to attack a police station here, police said on Friday.

Mufti Mustaq was arrested and produced before a local court on Thursday following which he was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

According to police, his provocative remarks allegedly instigated a mob to gather outside Udayagiri police station on the night of February 10.

The mob allegedly resorted to stone-pelting following which many police personnel were injured and their official vehicles were also damaged, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the maulvi for hate speech and outraging religious feelings, he said.

A total of 17 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on the police station so far, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH