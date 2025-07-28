Muslim cleric's remarks against SP's Dimple Yadav spark controversy, NDA MPs protest

New Delhi/Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) A row erupted over the alleged derogatory remarks by a Muslim cleric against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav as NDA MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex, while questioning the "silence" of her party and others in the opposition, and an FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh.

Dimple Yadav, however, said the NDA's outrage would be more meaningful had similar solidarity been shown during incidents like the violence in Manipur.

The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly made the misogynistic comment on Yadav who was wearing a sari at a meeting in a mosque. He had compared her to another woman SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had covered her head.

The comment made during a TV debate led to widespread condemnation on social media and from women MPs, including BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and Congress' Renuka Chowdhury.

Ruling NDA MPs, especially women members, held a protest near Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex, raising slogans like, “Nari shakti ka apman, nahin sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insult to women power)”.

Swaraj called the remarks "deeply shameful" and "unacceptable," while questioning the silence of Dimple Yadav's husband, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, and the broader Opposition.

"Does the entire opposition agree with this indecent remark? It is deeply shameful that such an offensive and inappropriate comment has been made against a sitting MP, and yet her husband and his entire party remain silent," Swaraj told PTI Videos in the Parliament complex.

She accused the Opposition of prioritising "appeasement politics" over women's dignity and affirmed that the NDA would continue to raise its voice for every woman, including Dimple Yadav.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury also condemned the cleric's comments, saying, "This reflects their mindset and sanskar. How dare he speak like this? Whether it's Dimple Yadav or any other woman, how can such things be said? Who are these people, and where do they come from?" JD (U) MP Lovely Anand demanded an apology from the cleric. She also asked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to stand by his wife, Dimple Yadav. “Then, other women will also have confidence,” she told PTI.

Reacting to the support from NDA, Dimple Yadav questioned why they did not protest during the violence in Manipur.

"It's good that action is being taken now but it would have been better if similar protests and support had been visible when horrifying incidents like the one in Manipur came to light through footage on social media.

"Back then, if people had stood together the way they are now over the Operation Sindoor issue, it would have shown genuine concern," she told reporters inside the Parliament complex.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, an FIR was lodged at the Vibhuti Khand police station on Sunday evening based on a complaint by local resident Pravesh Yadav.

He accused Rashidi of making "extremely offensive, inflammatory, and anti-women remarks" that were "derogatory and misogynistic" and aimed at "inciting religious disharmony and communal tension." The FIR cited multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), and 197 (prejudicial to national integration), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act for circulating the content online.

Pravesh Yadav's complaint further alleged that Rashidi's remarks, made publicly on social media and national television, were "an affront to a woman's personal dignity" and indicated an "anti-national mindset" linked to groups seeking to disrupt social harmony in India.

"Such statements hurt not only women's dignity but also threaten the unity, integrity, and peace of the nation," he said.

A police official said that the matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. PTI KIS/PK UZM RT RT