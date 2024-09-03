Muslim community announces ‘Prophet For All’ campaign to spread peace and brotherhood

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) A group of prominent Muslims from Mumbai on Tuesday announced a 12-day-long "Prophet For All" campaign aimed at creating awareness about the life and teachings of the founder of Islam.

Former MLA Yusuf Abhrani said the campaign, which will run from September 4 to September 16, is being held in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Islamic month in which Prophet Muhammad was born.

"The idea behind this campaign is to create awareness for all, especially people of other faiths, on the life of the Prophet, to erase the growing misunderstandings about the message of Islam and spread the message of amity, peace and brotherhood," Abhrani said at a press conference.

As part of the campaign, which is in its third year, non-Muslims will be invited to visit mosques and see what the followers of Islam do inside the shrines. Muslims have been asked to invite their friends of other faiths at home for dawat or feast during this period, said the former legislator.

"We want whatever resentment is there in the minds of our Hindu brothers, it is our duty to do away with it. This is why we have started this campaign, which is not restricted only to Mumbai, but going on across the country," Abhrani said.

He informed that during the campaign, a national-level blood donation drive with a target of collecting 50,000 bottles of the body fluid will be undertaken to set a new world record, breaking the existing record of accumulating 35,000 bottles in a day.

Abhrani said the organisers plan to conduct 500 medical camps across Maharashtra in which people of all faiths can participate. Legal aid camps, visits to schools, police stations and old age homes, among other places, are prominent features of the 12-day-long campaign.

"We want positive things to happen and positive works to take place,"he said in a reply to a question about the aim of the campaign. PTI KK RSY