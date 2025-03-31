Muslim community celebrates Eid with religious fervour in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 31 (PTI) The Muslim community in Mizoram on Monday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour in various parts of the northeastern state, signifying the end of Ramzan.

Muslim devotees, mostly migrant workers, offered prayers in mosques and designated places in the Christian-majority state.

The main celebration was held at the joint Young Mizo Association (YMA) playground in Aizawl's Vaivakawn neighbourhood, where over 3,000 people offered prayers.

The devotees also exchanged gifts and wore traditional attire to mark the occasion. PTI CORR RBT