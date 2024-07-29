Muslim community members express regret over college namaz row

Kochi, Jul 29 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community in Kerala's Muvattupuzha expressed regret on Monday over a controversial incident in which a section of students allegedly protested against the denial of permission to perform 'namaz' inside the premises of the church-run Nirmala College there.

They met with the authorities of the college and termed the incident "unfortunate".

The 'Mahallu' committee members from Muvattupuzha region, comprising clerics, met the college authorities after a row erupted in Kerala after a section of students staged a protest inside the college, claiming that the non-teaching staff had prevented a few girl students from offering Friday prayers inside a room in the institution.

"We expressed our concern over the unfortunate incident that happened. We came to accept before the authorities that the students were at fault and express our community's regret in the incident," one of the members of the local Mahallu committee told the media.

Meanwhile, the college authorities told the media on Monday that a section of students had given a written request to allow a prayer room, which was denied by it.

"The college has been functioning for the past 72 years and has always maintained a secular spirit. We will continue to do so. We need to uphold a strong secular stand," the college authorities said.

The BJP and various organisations of the Catholic Church had opposed the students protesting against the college management.

In a video of the protest that was aired by some local channels, the students claim that for several days the office staff did not allow them to offer prayers, and sought an apology from the principal.

The college management said on Monday that all political and religious organisations have extended their support to the institution.

The incident had drawn criticism from the BJP, which claimed that some people were trying to create issues in the educational institutions run by Hindu and Christian communities.

"Some are trying to threaten the principal of the college for not giving permission for performing namaz. Extremists are behind such moves," BJP state chief K Surendran had alleged.

He claimed that such people have the backing of the Left and the Congress parties.

The BJP, in a statement, said that the demand for a separate prayer area was part of an agenda.

Meanwhile, the SFI, the student organisation of the ruling CPI(M), responded that the sangh parivar organisations were trying to blame it for the protest inside the campus.

"SFI was always at the forefront to keep campuses secular. The SFI is aware that allowing the rituals of any particular religion to be performed on campuses could lead to the observance of rituals from all religions, thereby affecting the secular spirit of the campuses," the SFI had said in a statement.

SFI state secretary P M Arsho had said that the organisation was not part of any protest that took place, as alleged by the BJP.

The Catholic Congress, which is associated with the Syro-Malabar Church, condemned the protest and said such divisive forces should be weeded out.

"The educational institution can allow students time to offer their prayers in the nearby mosque on Fridays. But the demand to allow space for ladies in the college campus just because the mosque will not allow women inside cannot be accepted," the organisation had said in a statement issued on Saturday.