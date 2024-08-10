Muslim community members stage protest over Waqf bill outside Uddhav's residence

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Police detained at least 10 members of the Muslim community for protesting outside Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra on Saturday over the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

A potential clash was averted as police whisked away protesters who raised slogans against Thackeray seeking clarification on his party's stand on the bill even as Shiv Sena (UBT) workers started gathering outside 'Maotshree' in the afternoon, a police official said.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged protesters were sent by the BJP.

The demonstrators, many of them residents of the Kurla area, were detained in a police station. They will be released after serving a notice, the official said, adding that no FIR has been registered.

One of the agitators alleged nine MPs of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction walked out of Lok Sabha during a discussion on the bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition terming it anti-Muslim and an attack on the Constitution. PTI ZA NSK