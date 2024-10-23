Muslim community representatives urge Andhra CM to oppose Waqf (Amendment) bill

Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI) Representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and members of the minority community from other states called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday to request him to oppose Centre’s proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

Accompanied by Naidu’s cabinet member and Minority Welfare Minister N Md Farooq and other TDP Muslim leaders, the representatives voiced their objections to the NDA ally.

“Centre’s proposals will undermine the Waqf Board and hurt the rights and sentiments of Muslim sections,” said an official press release, quoting the representatives, who met Naidu at the secretariat.

The minority community representatives appealed to the CM of the southern state to raise objections to the amendments in the Parliament and submitted a memorandum to that end.

Reacting to the minority community’s request, the Chief Minister assured them that he would deliberate on this issue before taking an appropriate decision.

Naidu-led TDP is a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, which enabled the formation of the BJP-led central government post 2024 polls, along with Janasena.

PTI STH ROH