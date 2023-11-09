Muslim family converts to Hinduism at Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri's event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Nov 9 (PTI) A Muslim family converted to Hinduism at an event of religious leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri here.

The three-day event -- a `Ram Katha' or discourse on Lord Ram's life -- at the Ayodhya Nagari ground had been organised by Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

"After hearing the Katha, ten people who followed the Muslim religion became Sanatani from today," Shastri, head of the Bageshwar Dham `peeth' (Hindu religious centre) in Madhya Pradesh, announced from the stage on Wednesday.

"Did anyone force you?" he asked the family which hailed from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Jamil Nizam Shaikh, the head of the family, replied that he followed "Sanatan Dharma" since childhood and had approached Shastri through the Bajrang Dal.

"I was not forced by anyone," he added.

He also said his family had long worshipped Lord Ram and Krishna and celebrated the Ganesh festival.

When asked by reporters, Karad said his party, the BJP, had nothing to do with the event.

"A Muslim family became Hindu at the event of Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri. They were asked whether there was any pressure on them. They denied....This has no connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party," the Union minister said. PTI AW KRK