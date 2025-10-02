Muslim girl debuts at Kerala Kalamandalam, first time in institute''s history

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 2 (PTI) For 16-year-old Sabri, a Muslim girl, donning the traditional Kathakali makeup and attire to perform a nearly 40-minute-long 'purappadu' to mark her debut at the Kerala Kalamandalam here on Thursday will be one she will perhaps never forget.

It was the first time a non-Hindu girl performed this on stage at this 95-year-old university established in 1930. "It was a great experience," Sabri told PTI when she got off the stage after performing 'purappadu', the introductory segment of the dance performance.

"There was no tension, but the weight of the costume was very heavy as it was the first time I was wearing it. Once I got on stage, everything went smoothly," she said, all out of breath.

Her proud father, Nizam Ammas, a photographer by profession, echoed her words -- "it was great" -- when asked about Sabri's performance.

Sabri performed the 'purappadu' of the 'Krishna vesham' -- her favourite -- on the Kalamandalam stage along with several of her classmates in the evening.

She underwent several hours-long makeup and costume process before she took to the stage at around 8 pm, her father said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to PTI, the 16-year-old said that her "dream was going to become a reality" and that it was difficult to find words to express her excitement.

"I am happy I am getting to perform the dance that I always wanted to," she added.

Sabri, whose day starts at 4.30 am and ends 12 hours later at the institute, is excited to be there and intends to pursue a career in dance, especially Kathakali. She is also interested in learning 'chutti', the intricate facial makeup of Kathakali performers. "It will be there as a subject next year," she said.

Sabri said that initially things were a bit tough, but now her dance and academic studies were going on smoothly.

She is the first Muslim girl to be enrolled in the dance institution after it opened its doors to girls in 2021.

However, it was due to her father's relentless efforts and the insistence of Kalamandalam Gopi, a famed dance instructor at the institution, that she gained admission to the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Nizam, a Kollam native, said that he noticed his daughter's inquisitiveness about the art forms and colours used in the dance makeup when she used to accompany him on some of his photo assignments related to cultural activities.

As she grew, he asked her whether she would be interested in studying Kathakali and Sabri enthusiastically agreed, Nizam recalls.

"So, I carried out some research as to which would be the best place for her to learn dance and that year, 2021, I came across a circular which said that the Kerala Kalamandalam was going to open its doors to girls," he said.

But, Sabari was in class 6 back then and the institute admits students only from class 8, he said.

Besides that, some preparatory work had to be done prior to joining there and therefore, Nizam looked for and found a dance instructor to give a preliminary training in dance to his daughter.

"She practised under him for six months, then everything was closed due to Covid and after the lockdown was lifted, she again studied under him for some more time. In 2023, she was ready for class 8 and we applied for admission to the institute," he told PTI.

As the institute gets numerous applicants and the seats are few, it turns away many students on technical grounds, Nizam said.

The institute had cited Sabri's age as a ground to reject her application, but Gopi 'ashaan' (teacher) told the institute that as she comes from a different community, she should be admitted.

"It is due to his insistence that my daughter was admitted. He was also the one to teach her the initial 'mudras'," Nizam said.

Giving details about his daughter's daily routine at the institute, he said that her day starts at 4.30 am and the practice and study would go on till around 1 pm.

From 1 pm to 4.30 pm, they would engage in regular academic studies, he said.

There was no objection from their family against her studying the dance form, he added.

"In any case, as far as I am concerned, since she was interested in learning the dance form, I wanted to let her study it. I believe there is no need to bring religion into art. I just see all this as part of her studies," Nizam said.