Muslim girl's dream comes true with dance debut on Kerala Kalamandalam stage

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI) When 16 year-old Sabri performed her 'arangettam' on Thursday on the Kerala Kalamandalam stage, she not only realised her "long-cherished dream," but also scripted a new page in the history of the state's near century-old famous arts institution by becoming the first Muslim woman to perform 'Kathakali.' Her maiden rendition was also the culmination of a Kalamandalam guru to see the famous and respected institution train a Muslim woman perform Kerala's iconic dance form.

On Thursday, during Vijayadashami, Sabri made her debut on the Kerala Kalamandalam stage here and called it an "unforgettable experience." Following her 'arangettam' or debut, in which she performed the 'Krishna vesham purappadu,' Sabri told PTI, "I am very happy that I was able to achieve my dream today (Thursday). Dance is my passion." Her father, Nizam Ammas, later said in a video message that it was a "joyous occasion" for their family as his daughter "successfully achieved her long-cherished dream" to perform Kathakali on stage at the Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed university.

Kerala Kalamandalam, the state's premier centre for classical arts, has nurtured generations of Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and Koodiyattam artistes. Founded in 1930 by famous poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, along with Mukundaraja, to preserve and promote Kerala's performing arts, it remains a living symbol of the state's cultural soul.

Sabri got admitted to the institution due to the insistence of Kalamandalam Gopi, a famed dance instructor there, that a girl from a Muslim community should be taught there.

While Gopi taught her the first 'mudras', she subsequently studied under Kalamandalam Anil Kumar for three years till her debut on Thursday.

Anil Kumar said that Sabri shows a lot of interest in the dance form and is "attentive and diligent in following the instructions" of her teachers.

"This was evident from how she correctly performed the dance on her debut yesterday. She performed her arangettam very nicely," he told PTI.

Anil Kumar further said that Sabri still has a lot to learn, as she has only completed the initial phase of her instruction, and going forward she will be studying much more difficult dance routines.

Sabri is part of the third batch of female students admitted by the institution since it opened its doors to girls in 2021.

While she is the first person from the Muslim community to join the institute to learn Kathakali, Sabri, however, is not the first student from a minority community who studied dance at the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Well-known Kathakali dancer Kalamandalam John, who is from the Christian community, also studied at the institute, Anil Kumar said.

Before Sabri, Kalamandalam had produced a famous Muslim Kathakali singer-- Kalamandalam Hyderali.

A celebrated artiste, he broke barriers with his soulful voice in a traditionally Hindu art form. Remembered for his powerful renditions, his music brought new life to Kathakali songs and touched audiences across faiths.

He died in an accident in 2006.

On Thursday, Sabri donned the traditional Kathakali makeup and attire to perform the nearly 40-minute-long 'purappadu'.

Krishnavesham purappad in Kathakali is the opening appearance of Lord Krishna on stage. The actor, dressed in Krishna’s costume with blue makeup, enters with graceful dance movements to music and drums. It introduces Lord Krishna's playful and divine nature before the story unfolds.

On Thursday, history was created as Sabri became the first non-Hindu girl to perform Kathakali on the stage at this 95-year-old university.

"It was a great experience," Sabri told PTI after her performance.

"There was no tension, but the weight of the costume was very heavy as it was the first time I was wearing it. Once I got on stage, everything went smoothly," she said.

Her proud father Ammas, a photographer by profession, echoed her words -- "it was great" -- when asked about Sabri's performance.

Sabri performed the 'purappadu' of the 'Krishna vesham' -- her favourite -- on the Kalamandalam stage along with four other female classmates on Thursday evening.

She underwent a several-hour-long makeup and costume process before she took to the stage at around 8 pm, Ammas added.

Earlier that same day, speaking to PTI, the 16-year-old said that her "dream was going to become a reality" and that it was difficult to find words to express her excitement.

Nizam, a Kollam native, said that he noticed his daughter's inquisitiveness about the art forms and colours used in the dance makeup when she used to accompany him on some of his photo assignments related to cultural activities.

As she grew, he asked her whether she would be interested in studying Kathakali and Sabri enthusiastically agreed, Nizam recalls.

"So, I carried out some research as to which would be the best place for her to learn dance and that year, 2021, I came across a circular which said that the Kerala Kalamandalam was going to open its doors to girls," he said.

But, Sabari was in class 6 back then and the institute admits students only from class 8, he said.

She applied in 2023 and thanks to the support of Kalamandalam Gopi, she was admitted.