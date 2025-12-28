Muslim League leader says Bengaluru demolitions not comparable to incidents in UP

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty here on Sunday said the demolition of houses in Bengaluru was not comparable to what happened in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national secretary P K Kunhalikutty said he had spoken to leaders in Karnataka, including ministers and the chief minister.

"They said that the demolition in Karnataka is not comparable to what happened in Uttar Pradesh and that people from all communities were affected in Bengaluru," he said.

Kunhalikutty added that those who lost their houses would be rehabilitated.

"Attractive rehabilitation packages will be provided by the government. It is cheap politics to take advantage of the issue knowing that a Congress government is in power in Karnataka," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday strongly criticised the reported demolition of Muslim houses in the Karnataka capital, calling the action shocking and painful.

According to media reports, a demolition drive carried out last week in Kogilu village, Yelahanka, demolished more than 200 houses in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony.

The operation was reportedly conducted by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear what were described as encroachments on land earmarked for a proposed waste processing unit.

Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty said no discussions on seat-sharing had begun within the United Democratic Front (UDF) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

He clarified that no unnecessary demands would be raised during the seat-sharing talks.

"We are not going to take unnecessary political advantage. We will get what we deserve," he said.

The UDF has decided to complete seat-sharing discussions and finalise candidates by the end of January or early February.

The Kerala Assembly elections are expected to be held in March-April 2026.