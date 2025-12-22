Muslim League office attacked; CPI(M) workers booked

Malappuram (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) As many as 14 CPI(M) workers were booked after an IUML office was allegedly attacked by them following a local body election victory parade in this district, police said on Monday.

According to the FIR, the UDF held a victory celebration at Perinthalmanna on Sunday after its success in the recent local body elections.

At around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly assembled in front of the Muslim League office, attacked it using sticks and stones, causing damage to the building and the flag post in front of the office, the FIR said.

Following the incident, UDF activists also gathered at the spot, leading to a tense situation. Police later reached the area and dispersed the groups, an official said. By around 11 pm, the UDF announced a hartal at Perinthalmanna in protest against the attack.

However, UDF leaders withdrew the hartal on Monday morning, citing public inconvenience due to the short notice. On the other hand, CPI(M) leaders, alleged that UDF activists were the first to pelt stones at their party office during the victory celebrations.

Police officials said a probe into the alleged attack on the CPI(M) office would be initiated once a formal complaint is received. Police said protest marches were held at various places in Perinthalmanna on Monday.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) had unleashed violence following its electoral setback, reflecting its intolerance.

"Isn’t this the height of intolerance? Attacking offices after losing elections has become the CPI(M)’s signature move," Satheesan told reporters.

Referring to earlier incidents of attack at UDF offices in Panur and Payyannur, he alleged that the party operates solely on the logic of muscle power.

Targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan said the Home department has become a mute spectator to growing lawlessness in the state.

"This is not a random allegation. The chief minister, who also handles the police portfolio, is turning a blind eye to bomb-making even in his own constituency and village. What message is he sending to the party cadre? He is effectively patronising criminals," he said.

"If they believe we will flee out of fear after attacks on our offices, they are living in a fool’s paradise. The people of Kerala are waiting to give a fitting reply to this hooliganism," he warned.

Drawing a distinction between traditional left-wing politics and the present CPI(M) leadership, Satheesan said this was a right-wing and fascist approach aimed at eliminating political opponents. PTI TBA TBA ADB