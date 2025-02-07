Muslim man wanting to marry Hindu woman beaten up on court premises in MP

Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) A Muslim man who wanted to marry a Hindu woman and had come to the district court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to meet a lawyer was assaulted allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit on Friday.

A video of the incident, in which the man can be seen being protected by a policeman, has gone viral on social media.

"Victim Shehzad Ahmed had come to the district court with a Hindu woman to meet a lawyer who was to notarise their documents. The man and woman hail from Pipariya in Narmadapuram district. We have called their families to speak to them," MP Nagar police station inspector Jai Hind Sharma said.

Speaking about the viral assault video, Sharma said it was being verified, adding that a process to register an FIR was underway.

Meanwhile, when contacted over phone, Sanskriti Bachao Manch president Chandrashekhar Tiwari alleged the man was raping the woman from the past three years when she was a minor.

Tiwari claimed the woman looked "dumbstruck" and may be getting blackmailed by the man through objectionable videos.

"After she turned adult, he brought her to the court to marry her. We found out about this case through our information network. An FIR is being registered against him," Tiwari claimed.

He also said the man was beaten up by members of his organisation and other Hindu outfits as well as lawyers and citizens present there.

"It is manifestation of public anger," he claimed while justifying the assault. PTI LAL BNM